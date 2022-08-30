President reiterates invite to help form all-party Government

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today reiterated an invitation to all the political parties to help form an all-party Government.

Speaking in Parliament today, the President said that an all party-Government is needed to address the crisis in the country.

He also dismissed the assumption that he will be the sole leader of an all-party Government.

The President reiterated the invitation while presenting the interim-budget for 2022 in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)

1 COMMENT

  2. All parties can’t get special wisdom from the sky. Most of you think the same, nothing will change. Fools make foolish decisions, whether the decision-making circle is only a few fools or hundreds of fools.

