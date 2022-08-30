President reiterates invite to help form all-party Government

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today reiterated an invitation to all the political parties to help form an all-party Government.
Speaking in Parliament today, the President said that an all party-Government is needed to address the crisis in the country.
He also dismissed the assumption that he will be the sole leader of an all-party Government.
The President reiterated the invitation while presenting the interim-budget for 2022 in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)
All parties can’t get special wisdom from the sky. Most of you think the same, nothing will change. Fools make foolish decisions, whether the decision-making circle is only a few fools or hundreds of fools.