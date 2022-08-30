Political party conspiring against IMF deal: Pakistan PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that it was unfortunate that a political party was doing politics over the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and self-centered politics could cause irreparable damage to the country as an IMF board was scheduled to hold its meeting, local media reported.

“I have never seen such self-centered politics; it will be a huge injustice with Pakistan and a big conspiracy against the country,” PM Sharif said while referring to PTI on his visit to the flood victims in Sujawl, Sindh.

Talking about the relief, Sharif said that the federal government had allocated PKR Rs38 billion in grants to support the flood-affected families with the disbursement of PKR 25,000 to each of them, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the flood victims, the prime minister said he had already announced PKR 15 billion in grants to Sindh while the distribution of flood relief amount among the affected families had commenced in the province after Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“The BISP has complete data, ensuring prompt and fair distribution among the deserving families,” he added.

Assuring the provincial governments of the federal government’s support, the prime minister said other provinces would also be provided with grants. The prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers, and relevant authorities reported Geo News.

The prime minister said the federal government had continued its efforts to support the provincial governments in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, the NDMA data on Saturday night showed that the death toll from floods has crossed 1,000 in Pakistan.

At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured.

As per the data, four died in Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 in Sindh.

Cumulative data from June 14 across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road have been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 9,49,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 6,62,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 2,87,412 have been fully destroyed. While 7,19,558 livestock have also been killed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit, according to Geo News.

Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a “national emergency”. (ANI)