Police fire tear gas and water on protest in Maradana

The Police fired tear gas and water on a protest in Maradana today.

The Police blocked the road and prevented the protesters from heading towards Town Hall.

The protesters sat on the road while marching towards Town Hall.

The Police then fired tear gas and water and dispersed the protesters. The Police also arrested at least 25 protesters.

The protest march led by university students was staged in Colombo today against State terrorism.

The protest march commenced from Maradana with the participation of university students, activists and others.

A large number of people took part in the protest march which commenced just after President Ranil Wickremesinghe had concluded presenting the interim-budget in Parliament.

The protesters called for an end to State terrorism and also demanded that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) be abolished.

They also demanded the release of activists arrested and detained by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)