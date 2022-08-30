Interim-budget which meets IMF expectations presented to Parliament

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today presented an interim-budget to Parliament which meets the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said that the interim-budget will also pave the way for a new budget in 2023.

The President said that talks with the IMF have been successful and has reached the final stage.

Wickremesinghe also said that Sri Lanka hopes to have debt restructuring talks with creditors.

He said that once talks with the IMF are completed he will brief Parliament on the way forward.