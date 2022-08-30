Dhammika Perera ready to accept Cabinet portfolio

Business tycoon and parliamentarian Dhammika Perera says he is ready to accept a Cabinet portfolio on one condition.

Perera said that he will join the Cabinet if he is given a post which includes ‘economic development’ as his subject.

Perera, who had been critical of current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, said that he is still prepared to work with Wickremesinghe.

The businessman said that he achieved a lot during the short time he was a Cabinet Minister.

Perera also claimed that even the President had offered him a post in the new Cabinet.

However, Dhammika Perera said that he will accept a Cabinet post only if he is given the duty to manage economic development.

In July he stepped down as the Minister of Investment Promotion. (Colombo Gazette)