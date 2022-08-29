US envoy in Sri Lanka warns of a fake Twitter account

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has warned of a fake Twitter account mimicking her account.

She said that the face account is spreading fake tweets.

“Fake tweets mimicking my account have been spreading on social media. If you ever have any doubts about my statements, please look directly at my verified account. Fake news – and fake tweets – are a real problem. Don’t be misled,” the US Envoy said in a tweet. (Colombo Gazette)

