Sabry to brief UNHRC at 51st Session

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is to brief the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on the developments in Sri Lanka, at the upcoming 51st Session.

The 51st Session of the Human Rights Council is scheduled to be held from 12 September to 07 October 2022 in Geneva.

Sabry will lead the Sri Lanka delegation and deliver a statement at the Council during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka scheduled for Monday, 12 September 2022.

The Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijayedasa Rajapaksa, will also join the delegation. (Colombo Gazette)