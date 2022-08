The daily power cuts have been reduced to 2 hours and 20 minutes for the next few days.

Accordingly, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that the power cuts will be limited to 02 hours and 20 minutes from 30th August to 02 September.

The PUCSL has approved power cuts lasting 3 hours for today (Monday).

The daily power cuts had been reduced to just one hour at night yesterday (Sunday). (Colombo Gazette)