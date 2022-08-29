Minister defends Norochcholai coal power plant

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today defended the Norochcholai coal power plant despite the several breakdowns.

He said that if the Norochcholai coal power plant was not constructed then the country would be facing bigger issues today.

The Minister told Parliament that Sri Lanka has gained more than the investment made to construct the coal power plant.

The Norochcholai coal power plant has been facing several breakdowns since it was commissioned in 2017.

The most recent breakdown resulted in extended power cuts in the country.

A number of environment concerns were also raised over the project. (Colombo Gazette)