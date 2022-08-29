HNB launches Affinity Credit Cards packed with benefits for the members of Ladies’ College OGA

Sri Lanka’s best and largest private sector retail bank, HNB, announced the launch of its Affinity Credit Card for the Ladies’ College Old Girls’ Association (OGA).

Top officials from HNB’s senior management team including HNB Chairperson, Aruni Goonetilleke, HNB DGM-Retail & SME Banking, Sanjay Wijemanne, HNB DGM/Chief Human Resources Officer/Chief Transformation Officer, L.Chiranthi Cooray, HNB Head of Cards, Gauthami Niranjan, and HNB Senior Manager – Colpetty Branch, Sammudika Mendis attended a special launch event hosted at Ladies’ College.

They were joined by Ladies’ College Principal, Deepika Dassenaike, Ladies’ College OGA President, Roshanara Page and OGA Committee Member, Amali David.

“For generations, Ladies’ College Colombo has nurtured and empowered generations of Sri Lankan women, and produced some of our most accomplished women leaders, from Olympians to entrepreneurs, authors, scientists and social leaders. HNB is proud to join in partnership with the OGA in order to provide exclusive benefits to its esteemed membership,” HNB DGM-Retail & SME Banking, Sanjay Wijemanne stated.

All OGA members can look forward to giving back to school with this great initiative, as a percentage is contributed to school every time the card is swiped.

The new card comes packed with a wide variety of special benefits and features, including zero joining fees and a complete waiver on the first year of annual fees for the card, together with a host of other exclusive offers.

These include 0% interest 12-month installment plans on all payments of school fees to Ladies’ College as well as complimentary overseas travel & health insurance cover. Additionally, HNB is also offering 0% interest 12-months installment plan on any hospital, education, and insurance payments till 31st March 2023 as well as discounts of up-to 25% off from leading supermarket chains and installment schemes of up-to 60 months from HNB’s extensive partner merchant network island-wide.

With 254 customer centres across the country, HNB is one of Sri Lanka’s largest, most technologically-innovative banks, having won local and global recognition for its efforts to drive forward a new paradigm in digital banking. HNB has a national rating of AA- (lka) by Fitch Ratings (Lanka) Ltd. The bank was also ranked among the World Top 1,000 Banks list compiled by the prestigious UK-based Banker Magazine for six consecutive years, and was also ranked as Sri Lanka’s Best Retail Bank for the 12th year at the prestigious International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2022 hosted by the Asian Banker Magazine.

Photo Caption: HNB Chairperson Aruni Goonetilleke (center) presenting the new Affinity card to Ladies’ College Principal, Deepika Dassenaike in the presence of (from left) HNB Head of Cards, Gauthami Niranjan, HNB DGM/Chief Human Resources Officer/Chief Transformation Officer, L Chiranthi Cooray, HNB DGM-Retail & SME Banking, Sanjay Wijemanne, Ladies’ College OGA President, Roshanara Page and Ladies’ College OGA Committee Member, Amali David.