Document on Ranjan’s presidential pardon to be tabled in Parliament

The document issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to pardon former MP Ranjan Ramanayake is to be tabled in Parliament.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe agreed to a request by the opposition to table the document.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Lakshman Kiriella asked the Government if the document can be tabled in Parliament.

The MP said that Parliament needs to know the conditions mentioned in the document.

Rajapakshe responded saying the document can be tabled in Parliament.

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake walked out of prison a free man last week.

He was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that Ramanayake was pardoned on the condition that he refrains from making any comments in contempt of court in future.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)