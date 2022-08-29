Contempt of court charges sought on MP Sanath Nishantha

A petition has been filed seeking contempt of court charges against parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha.

The petition was filed before the Court of Appeal by Attorney-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena.

The Attorney General, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) and MP Sanath Nishantha have been named as respondents in the petition.

The MP is accused of making comments critical of the judiciary during a media briefing recently.

The petitioner also notes that Nishantha is a suspect in the case filed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) with regards to the attack on peaceful protesters at Galle Face on 09th May. (Colombo Gazette)