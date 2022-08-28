Sri Lanka Navy detains 6 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy has detained 6 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters, off Talaimannar.

According to the Navy, the Indians were detained last night (27th) during a special operation launched to prevent Indians from poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

During the operation the Navy seized an Indian trawler and detained 06 Indian fishermen who had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entered Sri Lankan waters off Talaimannar.

The Indian trawler and 06 Indian fishermen are to be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar.

In a similar operation conducted on 22nd August, the Navy detained an Indian trawler with 10 Indian fishermen off Mannar.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it continues to carry out regular operations to protect the country’s fishery resources and livelihood of the local fishing community. (Colombo Gazette)