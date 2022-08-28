PUCSL approves 3-hour power cuts

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts lasting 3 hours tomorrow (Monday).

Accordingly, the power cuts will be for 01 hour and 40 minutes during the day and 01 hour and 20 minutes at night in most areas.

The daily power cuts had been reduced to just one hour at night today (Sunday.

The PUCSL had said that the power cut for today (Sunday) was enforced only at night and was limited to one hour.

The power cut for today had been reduced to one hour owing to low demand and the resumption of operations at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

The generator at the Norochcholai coal power plant which malfunctioned on 15th August resulting in extended power cuts, has resumed operations. (Colombo Gazette)