Power cuts reduced to one hour at night

The daily power cuts have been reduced to one hour at night, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said today.

The PUCSL said that the power cut for today (Sunday) will be enforced only at night and will be limited to one hour.

The power cut for today has been reduced to one hour owing to low demand and the resumption of operations at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

The PUCSL said that the duration of the power cuts for the week will be decided later.

The generator at the Norochcholai coal power plant which malfunctioned on 15th August resulting in extended power cuts, has resumed operations. (Colombo Gazette)