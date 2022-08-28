Pakistan appeals to world for flood help amid devastation

“The house which we built with years of hard work started sinking in front of our eyes,” Junaid Khan, 23, told AFP news agency. “We sat on the side of the road and watched our dream house sinking.”

The province of Sindh in the south-east of the country has also been badly affected, with thousands displaced from their homes.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Sufi said the country was in desperate need of more international support.

“Pakistan has been grappling with economic issues but now just when we were about to overcome them the monsoon disaster hit,” he said.