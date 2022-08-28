Maithripala Sirisena exposes Nimal Siripala

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena exposed SLFP member and Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva saying he had misled the party.

Sirisena said that Nimal Siripala de Silva had told the SLFP Central Working Committee that the party must accept portfolios only if there is an all-party Government.

However the former President said that Nimal Siripala de Silva joined the Government soon after making that statement at the SLFP Central Working Committee meeting.

Sirisena said that the SLFP has not given approval for any member of the party to join the Government.

He said that the SLFP will join hands with leftist parties to form a new Government.

Sirisena also said that he will not accept the Prime Minister post in the current Government.

He said that the current Government is being managed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)