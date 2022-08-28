CPC insists there is no shortage of fuel

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) today insisted that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and urged the public not to be misled by false claims.

The CPC said that there is sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil to distribute to fuel sheds in the country.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera had said yesterday that additional fuel is to be dispatched to fuel stations in order to reduce the current vehicle queues at petrol stations.

Wijesekera said that fuel distribution was reviewed and instructions have been given to distribute additional stocks of all products islandwide over the next 3 days.

He said that lapses in distribution, delays in unloading and delays in payments for orders by fuel stations had resulted in the created long vehicle queues.

“Plan to reduce the lines in the next 2 days,’ the Minister said yesterday (Saturday).

Fuel queues were seen at several places over the past couple of days with some fuel stations also closed.

Long queues at fuel stations in Colombo has also resulted in traffic congestion in some areas. (Colombo Gazette)