Ranjan to be included in SJB working committee

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake is to be made a member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Working Committee.

SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa tweeted saying that Ramanayake will also be made a member of the SJB parliamentary group.

“He will also spearhead the anti corruption effort of the SJB,” Premadasa said.

Ramanayake walked out of prison a free man yesterday.

He was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that Ramanayake was pardoned on the condition that he refrains from making any comments in contempt of court in future.

After leaving the Welikada prison Ramanayaka met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and visited the Gangaramaya Temple.

He later told reporters he was disappointed with the conditional pardon which prevents him from engaging in politics and commenting on certain issues. (Colombo Gazette)