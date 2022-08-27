Namal denies links to Cryptocurrency company

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa has denied links to a Cryptocurrency company.

Rajapaksa’s media unit said that there is no truth to claims of a link between Rajapaksa and a company named ‘Onmax DT’ which operates CryptoMining and Bitcoin transactions.

“Rajapaksa has no nexus with the above mentioned company or any party linked to it,” his media unit said.

OnmaxDT promotes itself as looking to create a strong economic environment for everyone by harnessing the knowledge and experience of those with experience in the field of digital marketing.

This is accomplished by turning both experienced and novice individuals into investor entrepreneurs, generating employment, and expanding technical expertise.

OnmaxDT is said to be based in Australia. (Colombo Gazette)