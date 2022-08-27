Malfunctioned generator at Norochcholai resumes operations

The generator at the Norochcholai coal power plant which malfunctioned on 15th August resulting in extended power cuts, has now resumed operations.

The generator was earlier expected to resume operations on Monday.

Unit 2 at the power plant was also undergoing scheduled maintenance work when Unit 1 broke down.

Unit 3 was continuing to operate and West Coast and other fuel power plants were used to manage the electricity supply.

A number of Chinese engineers arrived in Sri Lanka in June to carry out urgent maintenance work at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

Over 400 locals and Chinese are involved in the maintenance work at Norochcholai.

Maintenance work was to be carried out 2 years ago but had to be postponed because of the Covid pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)