India slams Chinese envoy in Sri Lanka

India slammed the Chinese envoy in Sri Lanka accusing him of violating basic diplomatic etiquette.

The reaction came after Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong had made comments critical of Sri Lanka’s neighbours.

“We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The High Commission said that the Ambassador’s view of Sri Lanka’s northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves.

“India, we assure him, is very different. His imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway,” the High Commission said.

The Indian High Commission further noted that opaqueness and debt driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations.

“Recent developments are a caution. Sri Lanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country’s agenda,” the Indian High Commission added.

In an article published yesterday the Chinese envoy had said that Sri Lanka overcome aggression from its “northern neighbor” 17 times.

He also said that with China and Sri Lanka having altogether resisted the “rude” and unreasonable interference from third parties. (Colombo Gazette)