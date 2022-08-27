Afghanistan stun Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan stun Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Dubai today,

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan reached the target with 59 balls to spare.

Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 37 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire 38 at the top of the order.

Earlier,Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with a spell of three for 11 as Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 105. (Colombo Gazette)