Water to be costly from September

Water tariffs are to be increased with effect from 01 September 2022, Minister of Water Supply Keheliya Rambukwella declared in a gazette notice.

The gazette notice states that sewerage charge under the Domestic tariff, Commercial tariff and Industrial tariff will be devised on the consumption of water of the relevant month, taking into consideration the utilization of all sources of water supply.

Monthly sewerage service charge will be applicable for all premises even the usage is zero within a particular month.

The consumer who uses alternative water supply in addition to water connection from the National Water Supply & Drainage Board, the respective consumer should pay additional amount which will be determined periodically by the General Manager of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board for the usage charges in respect of alternative water supply.

The consumer who has taken sewer connection without NWSDB water connection should pay sewerage charge which is estimated based on waste water generation which will be determined by the field inspection team appointed by NWSDB along with the customer.

Where the water supply charge and sewerage charge payable by a person in respect of any month is not paid within thirty days from the date of receipt of an invoice for payment relating to such charges, water services will be cut off Or/And sewer connection will be taken out of operational condition in accordance with Section 88(01) of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Law, No 2 of 1974.

If the sewerage service is terminated, the customer should pay additional service charges to activate the service again which will be determined periodically by the General Manager of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board based on the cost of reactivation.

Domestic water tariff increase will be as follows:

Units 00-05: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 20 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 06-10: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 27 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 11-15: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 34 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 16-20: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 68 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 21-25: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 99 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 26-30: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 150 and monthly service charge is Rs. 900

Units 31-40: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 179 and monthly service charge is Rs. 900

Units 41-50: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 204 and monthly service charge is Rs. 2,400

Units 51-75: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 221 and monthly service charge is Rs. 2,400

Over 75 units: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 238 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,500

