UK relaxes travel advice on Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) has relaxed the travel advice on Sri Lanka.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the UK no longer advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka.

The updated travel advice notes that Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe economic crisis which has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food.

The major shortage of fuel (diesel and petrol) is affecting transport, businesses, and emergency services. Hospitals and other medical services such as ambulances may be affected by shortages.

There are daily power cuts due to electricity rationing. It is more important than ever to get appropriate travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover.

A State of Emergency, currently in place, is due to expire on 27 August 2022. Protests about the economic situation, have led to violence against peaceful protesters in recent months, resulting in injuries and loss of life. Tear gas and water cannons have been used to disperse protesters. Protests, demonstrations, roadblocks and violent unrest could occur at short notice. Curfews and emergency regulations may also be imposed. (Colombo Gazette)