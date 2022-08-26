Ranjan walks out a free man

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake walked out of prison a free man today.

He was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that Ramanayake was pardoned on the condition that he refrains from making any comments in contempt of court in future.

After leaving the Welikada prison Ramanayaka met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and visited the Gangaramaya Temple.

Premadasa said that Ramanayake will be given a National List seat in Parliament as soon as a vacancy opens.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)