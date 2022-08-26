Ranjan granted conditional pardon by President

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that Ramanayake was pardoned on the condition that he refrains from making any comments in contempt of court in future.

The documents to free Ramanayake were signed today paving the way for the former MP to walk out of prison a free man.

The Justice Secretary was vested with the task of proceeding with the necessary action required for Ranjan Ramanayake’s release.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)