Ranjan granted conditional pardon by President

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.
The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that Ramanayake was pardoned on the condition that he refrains from making any comments in contempt of court in future.
The documents to free Ramanayake were signed today paving the way for the former MP to walk out of prison a free man.
The Justice Secretary was vested with the task of proceeding with the necessary action required for Ranjan Ramanayake’s release.
The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.
Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)
Sajith is desperate to take credit for the work of the Yahapalanaya Government when everyone knows the head work was done by Mangala and Ranil.
Sajith could have secured a presidential pardon long time ago if he was a competent opposition leader. It took Ranil to get the job done. If Ranil was the leader of the opposition this would have happened a long time age.
Sajith needs to be kicked out as leader of SJB…