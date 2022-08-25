WHO pledges medical supplies worth USD 4 million to Sri Lanka

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged essential medical supplies worth USD 4 million to Sri Lanka.

The pledge was made by WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a congratulatory message to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on being appointed President, the President’s Media Division said.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the WHO recognised the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the impact Covid-19 was having on the health system.

“To this end, I am pleased to inform you that I have tasked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take immediate action to meet the most urgent health needs of the people of Sri Lanka. In collaboration with WHO’s Regional and Country Offices, as well as the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries, WHO will procure and deliver essential medical supplies valued at US$ 4 million. Procurement has already been initiated and the list, including delivery times will be shared through the WHO Country Office,” he said.

The WHO Director General also said that the WHO will closely monitor the health risks to the population including the functionality and resilience of the health system and provide the necessary technical assistance to strengthen provincial health services. (Colombo Gazette)