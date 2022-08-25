Tibet again causes friction between China and India, and it doesn’t bode well for ties

While Beijing has been busy trying to shore up support for its one-China policy, another headache has resurfaced in its troubled ties with New Delhi.

India’s defence ministry released photos last week confirming that the Dalai Lama had been flown in a military helicopter to a remote Himalayan village in the disputed border region of eastern Ladakh.

Beijing was already irked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader last month for his 87th birthday. In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said India should fully understand the “anti-China and separatist nature” of the Dalai Lama and “stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs”.

Most of the long, unmarked border between China and India is located in Tibet, and the region has long been a thorny bilateral issue – even after India officially recognised Tibet as part of China in 2003.

Beijing has often accused the Modi government of playing the Tibet card to woo its nationalist supporters in India, where the Dalai Lama and a Tibetan diaspora have been living in exile. It reacted with fury in 2017 when the Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh, parts of which China claims as southern Tibet, with Beijing saying New Delhi had done “serious damage” to bilateral ties.