Sri Lankans who obtained only 2 Covid jabs warned

Sri Lankans who have so far obtained only 2 Covid vaccine doses have been warned that they are not fully safe and need to obtain the third dose.

Health authorities said that the effectiveness of the first two doses would have reduced by now.

The Health Ministry said that the public must obtain the booster dose to be safe from Covid, which is spreading in Sri Lanka once again.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health, Dr. Samitha Ginige said that the Covid vaccine stocks in Sri Lanka will expire in October.

He said public must take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

Dr. Samitha Ginige also urged parents no to send their children to school if they suffer from Covid symptoms. (Colombo Gazette)