Ranjan to be freed tomorrow or on Monday

Former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake is to be freed from jail tomorrow or on Monday, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said today.

Fernando tweeted saying Ramanayake will be freed on a request made by him and Minister Manusha Nanayakkara.

“Expecting dear brother @RamanayakeR to be released tomorrow (26) or Monday (29) on the request that @nanayakkara77 and I made along with many others to HE President @RW_UNP, I would like to thank @wijerajapakshe who worked tirelessly to make it happen. ecstatic about his release,” Fernando tweeted.

Ramanayake has already tendered an apology for the remarks that he made in contempt of court.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)