Galle Face activist Senadhi Guruge remanded

Gota Go Gama, Galle Face activist Senadhi Guruge has been ordered to be remanded until 02 September.

He was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate today who ordered that he be remanded.

Guruge was remanded over an assault on two intelligence officers.

Galle Face activists, the Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero and Senadhi Guruge were arrested yesterday.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero over his involvement in forcibly entering Temple Trees.

The monk had also occupied the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road when it was taken over by protesters. (Colombo Gazette)