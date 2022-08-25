Fuel shortage caused by delay in unloading

A fuel shortage at fuel stations across the country today was caused by a delay in unloading the cargo.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that there was a delay in unloading the super diesel cargo yesterday due to bank clearance issues.

However, he said that discharging of the cargo commenced today.

The Minister said that petrol is distributed in combination to most fuel stations with the diesel stock.

As a result, the delay in unloading diesel had resulted in delays in the distribution of petrol.

“CPSTL distribution will continue during the night today to make up for the delays,” the Minister assured.

The Minister also said that a cargo of auto diesel arriving tonight will commence unloading tomorrow.

Fuel queues were seen at several places today with some fuel stations also closed.

Long queues were seen at fuel stations in Colombo today resulting in traffic congestion in some areas. (Colombo Gazette)