Fuel queues seen at several places with some sheds closed

Fuel queues were seen at several places today with some fuel stations closed.

Long queues were seen at fuel stations in Colombo today resulting in traffic congestion in some areas.

The number of vehicles on the road has also seen an increase this week with schools fully operational and most institutions also resuming normal work.

The fuel crisis resulted in very few vehicles taking to the streets over the past several weeks with most people using public transport or travelling on bicycles.

Meanwhile, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the Ministry has observed that over 2100 businesses have setup their own fuel storage tanks as consumer points, most without approval.

He said the CPC will not distribute to businesses that do not have approvals and do not comply with the guidelines.

The Minister said that priority will be given to distribute fuel to over 1250 fuel stations.

He also said that upon evaluating consumer points, the CPC will continue distribution to essential consumer points.

Companies involved in exports will be required to pay in USD for fuel. (Colombo Gazette)