F1 chief does not expect female driver in next five years

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali says he does not expect a woman to race at the top level of the sport in the next five years.

Domenicali said it was “crucial to give the maximum possibility for women to come to F1 – we are totally dedicated to that”. But he added: “Realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite, I don’t see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years.

“That is very unlikely.”

Domenicali added that F1 was “working to see what we can do to improve the system”.

Only two women, both Italian, have ever started an F1 World Championship grand prix.

Maria Teresa de Filippis competed five times in the 1950s, and Lella Lombardi took part in 12 races in the mid-1970s.

Lombardi is the only female to score points – she won half a point for finishing sixth in the truncated 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 is promoting the female-only W Series by running its races at grands prix this season.

Domenicali said: “We are very happy with the collaboration with Formula W.

“But we believe that to be able to give the chance to girls to be at the same level of competition with the guys, they need to be at the same age when they start to fight on the track at the level of Formula 3 and Formula 2.

“We are working on that to see what we can do to improve the system. And you will see soon some action.

“We want to build up the right parameters with the right approach for them to start racing against the guys, at the right age, with the right car.”

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is aiming for F1, but has said she is not sure whether women will be able to cope with the physical demands currently required to make it there.

One issue is that while F1 cars have power steering, those in F2 and F3 do not.

Chadwick said: “Without power steering and driving big, heavy cars, a lot of women do struggle, even though they have been successful in go-karting.”

Domenicali, who was speaking in a wide-ranging news conference before the resumption of the season in Belgium this weekend, did not expand on what plans he had to ease women’s path to F1. (Courtesy BBC)