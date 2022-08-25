Daraz onboards ‘IZY’ by Isuru Udana

Exclusive athleisure clothing brand IZY by Sri Lankan cricketing star Isuru Udana officially partnered with Daraz Mall, launching a collection of casual, comfortable clothing for men and women on Sri Lanka’s leading e-commerce marketplace.

The collection, comprising unique designs of men’s gym t-shirts and armcuts as well as ladies’ gym crop tops, was launched in an evening of glamour and excitement on 23rd August 2022 at Hilton Colombo.

Speaking about the partnership, Daraz Sri Lanka Managing Director Rakhil Fernando shared: “We are pleased to welcome the athleisure clothing line IZY by one of Sri Lanka’s renowned, all-rounder cricketers, Isuru Udana. As the premium brand channel of Daraz, Daraz Mall offers our loyal customers the best products. With our partnership with IZY, we have broadened our product offering and choices for customers.”

Made with high-quality fabric and attention to detail, IZY clothing resonates with Daraz’s purpose of uplifting and contributing to society, with a portion of all sales proceeds donated to the Little Hearts national fundraising project to build a Cardiac and Critical Care Complex at Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital.

IZY Founder and cricketer Isuru Udana noted: “IZY is an athleisure clothing brand born out of a passion to bring something unique and purposeful to people. This brand stands for encouraging everyone to lead an active, happy life, taking a break from the fast-paced world that often pushes these very foundational elements of life out of the priority list. We are delighted to partner with Daraz as our brands share that vision to give back to society as well while growing.”