Classic Travel partners with Nations Trust Bank American Express to empower students going to overseas universities

Committed to deliver value-added offerings for its various customer segments, Sri Lanka’s leading travel solutions provider, Classic Travel, has partnered with Nations Trust Bank American Express to offer exclusive offers for students going abroad for higher studies. Under this special offer, students can purchase air tickets via their Nations Trust Bank American Express Cards through Classic Travel and save LKR 5,000 on the ticket and 20% on travel insurance which gives them more than LKR 10,000- 20,000 or more in savings depending on the total value of the ticket.

Chanies Ratnayake, DGM Corporate Sales, said, “We, at Classic Travel, appreciate Nations Trust Bank for supporting our initiative for adding value for students pursuing studies overseas. Classic Travel has enjoyed a long relationship with the Bank and we value their support.” Commenting further, Head of Marketing, Zafrana Nafees said, “Classic Travel is always looking to infuse greater value for customers in every aspect of their journey, and we are pleased to extend this offer for students”.

Classic Travel offer further convenience for students by offering the International Student Identification Card for free, through which they can gain more benefits overseas in terms of special rates, discounts, etc. In pre-covid times, Classic Travel used to have a free meet and greet service too for student travellers where its airport team would meet students and offer them complimentary gifts to make their journey memorable and to put first-time travellers at ease.

With 25 years of experience, Classic Travel enjoys a reputation for excellence in customer service surpassed by its extraordinary ability to curate the perfect travel experience. Its comprehensive attention to detail assures customers of a truly remarkable travel experience, free of complications, with minimum effort and absolutely no concerns.

Ranga De Fonseka, Assistant Vice President – Strategic Relationships at Nations Trust Bank added, “Nations Trust Bank American Express is pleased to partner with Classic Travel – a renowned travel agent for its excellent service. We believe our long-standing partnership with Classic Travel has complemented well in servicing our Cardmember requirements and lifestyle.”