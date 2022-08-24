Term of Commission of Inquiry to look into violence extended

The term of the Commission of Inquiry to look into the violent incidents which took place between the 21st of March and the 15th of May 2022, has been extended.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a gazette notice stating that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 4 of the Commission of Inquiry Act (Chapter 393), he has extended the term of the Commission of Inquiry until 30th November, 2022.

The term of the Commission appointed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was to be completed at the end of August 2022.

The Commission has been given more time to prepare the final report on completion of the tasks assigned to the Commission.

In June, Rajapaksa appointed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and report on all types of violent incidents including arson, looting, property damage, and homicide in several parts of the island between 21st of March and the 15th of May 2022.

Supreme Court Justice President’s Counsel B. P. Aluvihare had been appointed as the Chairman of the Commission.

Former Senior DIG S.M. Wickramasinghe and Additional Chief Valuer N.A.S Wasantha Kumara had been appointed as the other members of the Commission.

Additional Secretary to the President Buwaneka Herath functioned as the Secretary. (Colombo Gazette)