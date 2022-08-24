Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris granted bail

Gota Go Gama activist, Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris, was granted bail today after he surrendered to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was ordered to be released by the Magistrate on a surety bail of Rs.500,000.

The Catholic priest had been accused of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat after it was taken over by protesters.

Meanwhile, the Propaganda Secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Duminda Nagamuwa, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin and activist Nalin Gunawardena were also released on bail today.

They were also part of the protests against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and current President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)