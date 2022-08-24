Multiple shooting incidents results in deaths and injuries

Multiple shooting incidents were reported in different parts of the country today resulting in at least two deaths.

The Police said that one individual was killed following a shooting incident in Uragasmandhandiya in Elpitiya.

The shooting incident took place this evening and investigations are underway.

In another incident earlier today the owner of a shop was shot dead in Batapotha, Gampaha.

Meanwhile, an individual was shot at in Ahungalla by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle.

The individual is receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)