Mahinda’s son allegedly owned luxury resort

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Rohitha Rajapaksa allegedly owned a luxury resort close to Sinharajah which was set on fire by protesters in May.

Police investigations had revealed that Green Eco Lodge was owned by Rohitha Rajapaksa, the youngest son of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Rajapaksas have been accused of amassing a lot of wealth when they were in power.

The details surfaced during investigations to arrest the suspects who set fire to the property.

The Police have arrested four suspects over the incident where the property was looted and set on fire.

The Sinharaja Green Eco Lodge is located close to the world heritage Sinharaja Rain Forest.

Protesters set fire to the resort when mobs went on the rampage attacking property linked to the then Government. (Colombo Gazette)