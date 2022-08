Galle Face activists, the Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero and Senadhi Guruge have been arrested.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero over his involvement in forcibly entering Temple Trees.

The monk had also occupied the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road when it was taken over by protesters.

Senadhi Guruge was arrested over an alleged assault on two intelligence officers. (Colombo Gazette)