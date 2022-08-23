Wasantha Mudalige moved to Tangalle

The Convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation Wasantha Mudalige has been moved to the Tangalle Central Detention Center.

Hashantha Gunathilake and the Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero have also been moved to Tangalle.

The Criminal Investigations Department and the Terrorism Investigations Division are conducting investigations on the three detainees over possible links to an anti-government Conspiracy.

The Ministry of Defence had approved a 90-day Detention Order (DO) on the three detainees.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne had directed the CID to take over the investigations.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)