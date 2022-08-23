Samsung launches Members Live, an Exclusive Unpacked Experience

Samsung, Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, recently unveiled their exclusive unpacked programme for Samsung Members, titled Members Live. The event was held on 10th August 2022, through Zoom.

There were over 350 participants worldwide, from which many Sri Lankan Members also had a chance to take part. The Members Unpacked program was held to unveil Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4 and give first-hand experience to Samsung members.

“We are excited to introduce our new flagships Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, with the novel technology introduced by Samsung. We are happy to see the excitement of Samsung members to get the first-hand experience of newly launched, advanced products. A local Samsung Member also stood a chance to win a flagship at the event and unbox the new technology live. Our participants from Sri Lanka had a wonderful and exciting time through the Members Live Event and we are looking forward to launching more projects like this in the future,” said Mr Kevin SungSu YOU, Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka.

Samsung aims to maximize Members’ satisfaction by leveraging personal engagement at a real place for conversation, education, sharing and interaction through the Members Live event. The Members Live online event included social media challenges, NFT invitations, Live Lucky Draw and Highlight films. There were also AR invitations for Members to increase engagement. This invitation was created with AR technology, featuring NFT’s key image. By scanning the QR code, Members can access the AR invitation.

During the event, Members had their greeting session to break the ice.

Host & Members can chat about NFT, which also featured a digital giveaway. There was also a Quiz show about Galaxy using the zoom platform. The Lucky Draw allowed Members to unbox the latest products exclusively for other Members to watch live.

The final social experience featured a photo competition where, during Members live, the participants were allowed to take a photo or capture a screen of the show. Members have captured exciting moments and shared them on social media with the hashtags #SamsungMembers #SamsungUnpacked to share the experiences of Members Live Unpacked program and newly launched flagship products with others.

Always at your Service, wherever, whenever. Enjoy peace of mind when you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The interactive diagnostics and optimization on the Samsung Members app make it easy to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra support

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.