Reign by Paranoid Earthling: First single from much-awaited Album now available on DSPs

Many countries across the world are witnessing the public outcry of the civilians over dictators and corrupt political leaders, and this year Sri Lanka too managed to mobilise a people’s movement and uprising ousting a regime. Paranoid Earthling in a timeless fashion managed to see through these elements when their latest single release was written and composed.

Aptly named ‘Reign’ the song is available on all significant direct streaming platforms (DSPs) from 08 August 2022 and will be available as a digital release.

The lyrics themselves embody the egocentricity of a ruler that is launching into a monologue against its rebellious citizens. The song encompasses dictatorship, corruption, overconsumption, angst, oppression, and curtailing freedom of expression and right to information.

Speaking about the creative process; founding member, lyricist, singer, songwriter and frontman of Paranoid Earthling Mirshad Buckman noted; “This single was recorded in various stages with the drum lines for the track recorded with Raveen David Ratnam who stood in as the recording engineer. While the vocals and guitars were recorded at my home studio, where I tracked the vocal and guitar layers for the song and prepared them for the final mix-down.”

Mirshad revealed that a considerable amount of time passed between the recording of the instruments and vocals to bring the single to its final mix down, adding that; “I was self-learning recording and mixing techniques, whilst ‘Reign’ was being fleshed out on my digital audio workstation. The pandemic lockdown we experienced for almost two years naturally helped me to focus on perfecting the song’s mix down. After several rounds of trial and experimentation, this year I decided it was ready to be sent across for mastering.”

Paranoid Earthling had reached out to Mikhail Daken; another musician of Sri Lankan origin living in the UK to be introduced to the renowned British mastering engineer Pete Maher at Pete Maher Mastering (https://www.petemaher.com/) who mastered the track.

Follow Paranoid Earthling on all its social media handles and DSPs – https://linktr.ee/paranoidearthling

Reign Lyrics

I’m the whore I bite the dust so slow

In a remote-controlled society

I don’t need race and I’m religion based

This is my law my atrocity

The feeling is so good I still need something new

The dust is whiter the taste is tastier too

Give me more and more till I consume the rest off you

Cause I’m the sinner

Shapeshift me

We’re the sinners

Shapeshift high society

I’m the head of state

Ostracize your faith

Customize my prize

Circumcise your rights

I’ll still be the maker still be the breaker to you

I’m the standing martyr and the tax collector too

Give me more and more till I consume the rest off you

Cause I’m the sinner

Shapeshift me

We’re the sinners

Shapeshift high society

Now the final hour has come

Shut the network system down

I’m the lord I made my way

Post-war race come preach my name

Come preach my name

Waiting

Wait for the waves and the tides

Wait for the worlds to collide

Wait for the years to go by

Wait for the wells to run dry

Wait for the wells to run dry

All of your dreams are mine

I wanna do it and die

All of your dreams are mine

I wanna do it and die

Bring in the pigs and clowns

Bring in the pigs and clowns

Bring in the pigs and clowns

Bring in the pigs and clowns

Bring in the pigs and clowns

Credits: