Reign by Paranoid Earthling: First single from much-awaited Album now available on DSPs

Many countries across the world are witnessing the public outcry of the civilians over dictators and corrupt political leaders, and this year Sri Lanka too managed to mobilise a people’s movement and uprising ousting a regime. Paranoid Earthling in a timeless fashion managed to see through these elements when their latest single release was written and composed.
Aptly named ‘Reign’ the song is available on all significant direct streaming platforms (DSPs) from 08 August 2022 and will be available as a digital release.
The lyrics themselves embody the egocentricity of a ruler that is launching into a monologue against its rebellious citizens. The song encompasses dictatorship, corruption, overconsumption, angst, oppression, and curtailing freedom of expression and right to information.
Speaking about the creative process; founding member, lyricist, singer, songwriter and frontman of Paranoid Earthling Mirshad Buckman noted; “This single was recorded in various stages with the drum lines for the track recorded with Raveen David Ratnam who stood in as the recording engineer. While the vocals and guitars were recorded at my home studio, where I tracked the vocal and guitar layers for the song and prepared them for the final mix-down.”
Mirshad revealed that a considerable amount of time passed between the recording of the instruments and vocals to bring the single to its final mix down, adding that; “I was self-learning recording and mixing techniques, whilst ‘Reign’ was being fleshed out on my digital audio workstation. The pandemic lockdown we experienced for almost two years naturally helped me to focus on perfecting the song’s mix down. After several rounds of trial and experimentation, this year I decided it was ready to be sent across for mastering.”
Paranoid Earthling had reached out to Mikhail Daken; another musician of Sri Lankan origin living in the UK to be introduced to the renowned British mastering engineer Pete Maher at Pete Maher Mastering (https://www.petemaher.com/) who mastered the track.
Reign Lyrics
I’m the whore I bite the dust so slow
In a remote-controlled society
I don’t need race and I’m religion based
This is my law my atrocity
The feeling is so good I still need something new
The dust is whiter the taste is tastier too
Give me more and more till I consume the rest off you
Cause I’m the sinner
Shapeshift me
We’re the sinners
Shapeshift high society
I’m the head of state
Ostracize your faith
Customize my prize
Circumcise your rights
I’ll still be the maker still be the breaker to you
I’m the standing martyr and the tax collector too
Give me more and more till I consume the rest off you
Cause I’m the sinner
Shapeshift me
We’re the sinners
Shapeshift high society
Now the final hour has come
Shut the network system down
I’m the lord I made my way
Post-war race come preach my name
Come preach my name
Waiting
Wait for the waves and the tides
Wait for the worlds to collide
Wait for the years to go by
Wait for the wells to run dry
Wait for the wells to run dry
All of your dreams are mine
I wanna do it and die
All of your dreams are mine
I wanna do it and die
Bring in the pigs and clowns
Bring in the pigs and clowns
Bring in the pigs and clowns
Bring in the pigs and clowns
Bring in the pigs and clowns
Credits:
- Performed by – Paranoid Earthling
- Written by – Mirshad Buckman
- In recording performances:
- All guitars, bass, and vocals – Mirshad Buckman https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyaaK1O6dz819CLxEAkVwtQ
- Drums – Harshan Gallage https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcW4jFnaws5wv53bm1c-7Qg
- Produced, Engineered and Mixed by – Mirshad Buckman
- Mastered by – Pete Maher at Pete Maher Mastering https://www.petemaher.com/