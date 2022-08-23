Providore unveils Concierge Service for senior citizens to order groceries via WhatsApp/text

Providore, the online grocery store co-founded by Sri Lankan cricketing legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, is providing Colombo’s senior citizens a much-needed specialised service with the launch of Providore Concierge Service.

The launch aligns with this year’s World Senior Citizens Day theme of “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society”. World Senior Citizens Day is celebrated on 21st August every year and aims to increase awareness of the numerous challenges faced by senior citizens across the globe, while recognizing and acknowledging the positive contributions they make in society.

Providore Concierge Service is the easiest way for senior citizens to order groceries from the comfort of their home. Initially, all users have to call the hotline 0774-074075 and register themselves after which they can WhatsApp or text their order. The Providore customer service team puts the order together and schedules the delivery at a time convenient to the customer. The order is then delivered to the customer’s doorstep as scheduled and payment is collected. Providore is offering 10% off on each order through the Concierge Service and free delivery. Current delivery areas are Colombo 1-15 and suburbs.

All Providore produce is of the freshest quality as the fruits and vegetables are delivered to their modern processing centre daily. Here, each item is carefully quality checked, cleaned, packed and stored in a specialized optimum temperature-controlled storage, ready to be delivered directly to the customer as and when required by them. Providore Customer Service Associates (CSAs) have been specially trained to use the given mapping software to accurately find the location of the customer. With customers given the freedom to schedule their deliveries, the CSA ensures that the package is delivered exactly during the allocated time slot chosen by the customer.

Providore was introduced as a customer-focused start-up venture to deliver unparalleled quality and service for online grocery shoppers in Sri Lanka. Customers are presented with over 2,000 items to choose from and these include everything from daily essentials and groceries to personal care, household equipment, bakery products, health and wellness products, pet food and accessories, along with premium quality products including cheeses, meats and artisanal ice creams and desserts. Providore ensures food safety and hygiene on all products and guarantees 100% quality, service and on-time delivery. Customers can place orders through the Providore website, the Providore.shop App which available on Apple and Google Play Store for daily delivery from 8am to 8pm and now through UBER and PickMe as well.