Phoenix Launch 2022 Industrial Collection of Crates & Pallets – Designed for Handling

Catering to a multitude of market segments, Phoenix unveils its industrial range of Crates & Pallets that is specifically engineered and manufactured for the purposes of convenient and safe handling of a wide range of goods.

Phoenix Crates and Pallets are the ideal handling solutions to make your life smart, practical, and seamless.

The company released its 2022 Crates and Pallets catalogue which showcases the complete range of products available. The product range is most widely used to improve warehouse & logistic operations in various industries, from Agriculture & Livestock, Food & Beverage, & the Marine industry.

Phoenix partners with their customers to create tailor-made, end to end sustainable & circular solutions. Armed with 12 years of experience in the circular economy space, Phoenix collects used and damaged crates from their customers when they reach the end of their lives. Then crush and sanitize the crates to build new ones, creating a completely closed loop with no zero-plastic wasted or released into the environment.

As one of the most recognizable household brands in Sri Lanka, Phoenix enjoys a heritage of over 43 years and is Designed for Life, and the best partner for your daily lives.