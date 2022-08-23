National Security Act to replace PTA

A new National Security Act is to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said today.

He said that Cabinet was informed about the new Act which is currently being drafted.

The Minister said that the National Security Act is being prepared by Justice Minister Wijeydasa Rajapksha.

Gunawardena said that Cabinet had also discussed the recent arrests of protesters using the PTA.

Sri Lanka has come under strong criticism by the international community for using the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The United States, the EU and Canada are among the countries that have raised concerns over the use of the PTA on protesters in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Defence had today approved a 90-day Detention Order (DO) under the PTA on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo last week. (Colombo Gazette)