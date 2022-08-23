More fuel to arrive in Sri Lanka over next few days

More fuel is to arrive in Sri Lanka over the next few days, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said today.

He said that 30,000 MT of Super Diesel is expected to be unloaded tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Minister also said that a crude oil cargo is also due to arrive later today.

Wijesekera said that an auto diesel cargo is set to arrive on August 25-26th and Petrol 92 on August 27-29th.

The Minister also said that the distribution of kerosene and jet fuel commenced yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)