Importing of several items including chocolate suspended

The Finance Ministry has suspended the importing of several items, including chocolate and yogurt.

Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has enforced the suspension through a special circular.

Accordingly, importing liquid coconut milk, perfumes, makeup and shampoo have also been suspended.

Also suspended from import are trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels,spectacle cases, binocular cases, cameracases, musical instrument cases, gun cases,holsters and similar containers; travellingbags, insulated food or beverages bags,toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags,shopping-bags, wallets, purses, map-cases,cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, toolbags, sports bags, bottle cases, jewelleryboxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases andsimilar containers, of leather or ofcomposition leather, of sheeting of plastics,of textile materials, of vulcanised fibre orof paperboard, or wholly or mainlycovered with such materials or with paper, panty hose, shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like and shoes. (Colombo Gazette)